English
International Shia News Agency

Lack of higher education among Rohingya in Bangladesh

0
Lack of higher education

SHAFAQNA-Lack of higher education fuels frustrations among Rohingya in Bangladesh.

A teenage Rohingya girl and her friends were playing and walking across the hills at a refugee camp where such groups of teens could be found everywhere because they have no opportunity to go to higher education or college after completing their primary school.

Ruksana Khatun, 13, fled the brutal military crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine State with her parents in August 2017 and enrolled in a primary school in Bangladesh’s southern border district of Cox’s Bazar, where approximately 1.2 million persecuted people now live, making the settlements the world’s largest refugee camp.

Source :  aa

Related posts

Myanmar jails 112 Rohingya for trying to leave country

asadian

Bangladesh: Study finds social networks of more religious women are larger

asadian

Saudis allow online fingerprint registration for Umrah Visa for five countries

asadian

Bangladesh: Rally held by Rohingya refugees demanding to go home

asadian

Over 100 Rohingya Muslims land on Indonesian beach

asadian

UN: Resolution adopted on human rights situation of Rohingya Muslims

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.