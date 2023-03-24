Lack of higher education among Rohingya in Bangladesh

SHAFAQNA-Lack of higher education fuels frustrations among Rohingya in Bangladesh.

A teenage Rohingya girl and her friends were playing and walking across the hills at a refugee camp where such groups of teens could be found everywhere because they have no opportunity to go to higher education or college after completing their primary school.

Ruksana Khatun, 13, fled the brutal military crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine State with her parents in August 2017 and enrolled in a primary school in Bangladesh’s southern border district of Cox’s Bazar, where approximately 1.2 million persecuted people now live, making the settlements the world’s largest refugee camp.

Source : aa