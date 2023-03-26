Climate change & food crisis in Yemen

SHAFAQNA- Yemen is considered one of the regions in the world that is most affected by climate change and has witnessed a continuous increase in air temperature, drought, storms, landslides and desertification in the past few years. Phenomena that have directly affected agriculture and the aggravation of the food crisis in this country.

The severe effects of climate change, the damages of which have increased since 2018, have caused heavy damage to the infrastructure and the economic and agricultural situation of this country, and according to statistics, the volume of this damages are estimated at more than 1.2 billion dollars annually, which is nearly 10% of Yemen’s GDP.

According to the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation of Yemen, the amount of land affected by climate change, such as soil erosion, landslides and soil salinity, reaches 5.6 million hectares, equivalent to 12.5% ​​of the area of ​​agricultural land.

In this regard, Amin al-Hammadi, a researcher in Yemen’s agricultural sector, told Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed: Drought, landslides and desertification have significantly affected the plant sector in Yemen, and this is one of the main reasons for the reduction of arable land in the country. With the reduction of water resources and the occurrence of problems such as the movement of sand and soil salinity, the food and livelihood situation of Yemenis has become a crisis.

According to official statistics, about 80 percent of Yemen’s population needs humanitarian aid, and 4.3 million people have been displaced from their homes.

According to the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation of Yemen, this country is the 30th weakest country in the world and the 17th least able to deal with the effects of climate change.

