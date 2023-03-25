Countries with longest and shortest days of fasting

SHAFAQNA- As the holy month of Ramadan is starting, the number of fasting hours in different countries of the world is different according to their geographical location.

The countries that are located on the south of the equator, have the shortest fasting hours in the world, because the number of hours is now less in the southern hemisphere, while the longest fasting hours will be in the countries located at the farthest point of the northern hemisphere.

According to this report, the longest fasting hours in the world are in Greenland, which reaches about twenty hours, while the shortest fasting hours in the world belong to Johannesburg in South Africa, which reaches about eleven hours and 12 minutes.

In the Arab countries, the longest fasting hours in Ramadan 2023, with a rate of 15 hours and 45 minutes, will be in Tunisia, while the lowest fasting hours in the Arab world are related to Qamar or Comoros islands with about twelve hours and 37 minutes.

