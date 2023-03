SHAFAQNA- Iraqi antiquities and heritage police discovered 80 ancient pieces in Basra.

The head of the Iraq Antiquities and Heritage Protection Police Department ordered the formation of a work team after receiving information about the existence of antiquities at the site of an oil company.

This team was sent to the site to deliver 80 ancient pieces to the inspection of the Department of Antiquities.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com