SHAFAQNA- Online programs of Ramadan 2023 in Islamic centers
What Exactly Should You Ask God in the Month of Ramadan? | Night 2 Ramadan 1444/2023 | Dr Al-Qazwini
https://www.youtube.com/live/FQqFnReevCM?feature=share
Night 2 Shahr Ramadhan 2023 | Quran Nights with Sayed Jalal Masoomi
https://www.youtube.com/live/8Lz7sTzRp9o?feature=share
Night 2 of the holy month of Ramadan in the Islamic Center of Hamburg
https://www.youtube.com/live/jm-lYhESiLw?feature=share
Ramadan The Month of Quran – Day 2
https://www.youtube.com/live/lLhwPDrvUZk?feature=share
Night 1 of the holy month of Ramadan in the Islamic Center of Hamburg
https://www.youtube.com/live/hnyG2kvWhws?feature=share
Night 1: The Greatest Deed In Ramadan – Sayed Saleh Qazwini | MYC Ramadan 2023
https://www.youtube.com/live/n17Ob76GQSI?feature=share
Ramadan Program Night 1: 3/23/23
Night 1 Shahr Ramadhan 2023 | Quran Nights with Sayed Jalal Masoomi
https://www.youtube.com/live/3N0mGkRymkU?feature=share
Ramadan The Month of Quran – Day 1
https://www.youtube.com/live/7fRqL7_acCw?feature=share