Oldest pearl diving town of Persian Gulf discovered in UAE

SHAFAQNA- The Department of Tourism and Antiquities of Umm Al Quwain Emirates in the United Arab Emirates announced the discovery of the oldest pearl diving city in the Persian Gulf.

The United Arab Emirates news agency wrote: “This island was inhabited between the end of the sixth century and the middle of the eighth century AD and is located near the ancient Christian monastery (Deir al-Siniyeh) which was discovered last year.

Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid al-Mualla, the head of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in UAE, said: “Pearl hunting has been an essential part and source of livelihood and an essential part of the UAE’s heritage for more than seven thousand years. Neolithic cemeteries in Umm Al Quwain are among the oldest known evidences of pearl fishing.

The Emirati official explained: “The pearl hunting city discovered on Al-Sinia Island has an area of ​​12 hectares and was discovered during archaeological excavations this year.”

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com