SHAFAQNA- The video clip “Wa tazawadu” based on the Verse 197 Surah Al-Baqarah, “Take ˹necessary˺ provisions ˹for the journey—surely the best provision is righteousness.”, with the performance of Haj Basim Karbalaei is presented to you on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com