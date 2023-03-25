Saudi Arabia’s decision to limit number of Umrah in Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-“The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed that it is not allowed to perform Umrah more than once in the month of Ramadan, so that more people will have the opportunity to perform Umrah rituals,” Saudi local media announced.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia announced: “Performing Umrah just once in the month of Ramadan will help others so that they can perform their rites with “peace and ease”.”

The ministry added: “It is necessary to issue a permit to perform Umrah through the Nask platform with the requirement to comply with the set time.”

According to the announcement of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, pilgrims inside and outside the country can check the available dates of Umrah in the holy month of Ramadan and receive permission through this platform, according to the capacity.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

