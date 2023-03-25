Iran & Oman FMs discuss latest developments in sanctions removal talks

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi discussed the latest developments in the sanctions removal talks over the phone.

According to Islamic Republic of Iran Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Badr Albusaidi expressed satisfaction with the agreement reached between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia, offering congratulations to Amirabdollahian on behalf of himself and Oman’s government.

Accordingly, in this conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian congratulating the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, mentioned the matters of interest in bilateral relations, including the coordination related to the upcoming visit of the Sultan of Oman to Tehran.

The Omani foreign minister, for his part, discussed some bilateral and regional issues by congratulating the holy month of Ramadan and the holiday of Nowruz.

Source : IRNA