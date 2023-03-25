Thousands of Palestinians offer first Friday prayers of Ramadhan at Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA-Thousands of Palestinians from West Bank marched to the Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark the first Friday prayers of Ramadhan, despite restrictions imposed by Israel.

“About 100,000 worshipers performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Sheikh Azzam Al-Khatib, Director General of the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, told Anadolu.

Israeli police have been deployed since morning in the streets of the city, especially the Old City and its alleys, and the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli police said it deployed “over 2,300 Jerusalem District police officers, border police officers, and other reinforcements” in East Jerusalem.

It said that it would allow a very small number of Gazans who obtained permits to enter East Jerusalem during the month of Ramadan.

Israel issued a decision Monday regarding the entry of West Bank residents to East Jerusalem to perform Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Source : aa