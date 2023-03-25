English
International Shia News Agency

Thousands of Palestinians offer first Friday prayers of Ramadhan at Al-Aqsa Mosque

0
Thousands of Palestinians

SHAFAQNA-Thousands of Palestinians from West Bank marched to the Al-Aqsa Mosque  to mark the first Friday prayers of Ramadhan, despite restrictions imposed by Israel.

“About 100,000 worshipers performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Sheikh Azzam Al-Khatib, Director General of the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, told Anadolu.

Israeli police have been deployed since morning in the streets of the city, especially the Old City and its alleys, and the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli police said it deployed “over 2,300 Jerusalem District police officers, border police officers, and other reinforcements” in East Jerusalem.

It said that it would allow a very small number of Gazans who obtained permits to enter East Jerusalem during the month of Ramadan.

Israel issued a decision Monday regarding the entry of West Bank residents to East Jerusalem to perform Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Source : aa

Related posts

[Video] Musa (AS) After Pharaoh: Surviving the Sinai Desert

asadian

[Video] Set Goals to Make the Most of Ramadhan

asadian

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali in Ramadhan 2023

asadian

Online Programs of Ramadhan 2023 in Islamic centers

asadian

Israel restricts Palestinians’ entry to Al-Aqsa during Ramadhan

asadian

[Video] Famine, Hunger & Starvation | Ramadhan 2023

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.