Germany: There are currently no negotiations on JCPOA

SHAFAQNA-A German Foreign Ministry spokesman said Friday the latest talks between Iran and the E3 — Germany, France, UK — did not include efforts to resume stalled talks in Vienna to revive JCPOA.

It was “expressly not about negotiations for the JPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action). As we have stressed many times, there are currently no negotiations on the JCPOA,” Christian Wagner told reporters in Berlin.

Wagner reiterated Germany’s “concern” about Iran’s attempts at escalation in the nuclear dossier.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister and lead nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri, confirmed reports late Wednesday about his meeting with senior European diplomats in the Norwegian capital of Oslo last week.

Bagheri said in a tweet that he met political directors of the E3 countries and “discussed a range of issues of mutual interest and concern.”

