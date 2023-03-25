More than two-thirds of Muslim in England & Wales live in areas with high unemployment

SHAFAQNA-More than two-thirds of the Muslim community in England and Wales live in areas with the highest rates of unemployment, analysis shows.

About 2.6 million Muslims live in local authorities where more than one in 20 of the population aged 16 to 64 is unemployed, according to analysis of census data, prompting fresh calls from campaigners for the levelling up agenda to also focus on young British Muslims.

The Guardian analysis comes as new figures from ONS show people who identified as Muslim in England and Wales had the highest rate of unemployment among religious groups in 2021, which stood at 6.7%.

Source : theguardian