English
International Shia News Agency

5 million tourists visit Saudi Arabia in last two months

0

SHAFAQNA- The Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia said today (Saturday) that 4.9 million people have visited this country in the last two months, which is an unprecedented figure.

Ahmad al-Khatib, the Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, said that the country’s tourism sector witnessed an unprecedented influx of tourists in the first two months of this year, as 2.4 million people visited the country in January and 2.5 million in February.

Stating that an average of 83,000 foreign nationals have entered Saudi Arabia every day, he emphasized more efforts in this field and said that 100,000 young men and women have been trained in the tourism sector and 400 million Saudi Riyals have been spent for this work.

He did not mention how many of these people were pilgrims to Mecca and Medina and how many came to Saudi Arabia for a non-pilgrimage purpose. Of course, in the past years, the Saudi government has made a huge investment in the field of attracting western tourists and providing them with facilities.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Saudis decision to limit number of Umrah in Ramadhan

asadian

Saudi Arabia and Syria agree to resume relations

asadian

Saudi Arabia: We are ready to receive millions of pilgrims during Ramadhan

asadian

Bahraini official: Flights to Iran resume soon

asadian

Preparing Kaaba For Holy Month of Ramadhan [Photos]

asadian

Record number of tourists arrive in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.