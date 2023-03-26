5 million tourists visit Saudi Arabia in last two months

SHAFAQNA- The Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia said today (Saturday) that 4.9 million people have visited this country in the last two months, which is an unprecedented figure.

Ahmad al-Khatib, the Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, said that the country’s tourism sector witnessed an unprecedented influx of tourists in the first two months of this year, as 2.4 million people visited the country in January and 2.5 million in February.

Stating that an average of 83,000 foreign nationals have entered Saudi Arabia every day, he emphasized more efforts in this field and said that 100,000 young men and women have been trained in the tourism sector and 400 million Saudi Riyals have been spent for this work.

He did not mention how many of these people were pilgrims to Mecca and Medina and how many came to Saudi Arabia for a non-pilgrimage purpose. Of course, in the past years, the Saudi government has made a huge investment in the field of attracting western tourists and providing them with facilities.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com