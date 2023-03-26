Jeremy Corbyn & Ilhan Omar join hundreds calling for an end of war in Yemen

SHAFAQNA-“The US ends its support for the Saudi-led coalition’s war efforts in Yemen.” This was the overwhelming message of an online rally organised by activists from several countries on Saturday that marked eight years since the beginning of the Saudi-led bombing campaign in Yemen.

The rally also called for a permanent end to hostilities in a conflict that has killed more than 150,000 and left the Middle East’s poorest country in tatters.

Hundreds of people including anti-war activists and politicians, came together to build momentum after a recent bill was introduced in Congress that would require President Biden’s administration to report on Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and possibly cut off all US security assistance to the kingdom.

The ultimate goal for the groups, however, is to put an end to American support for the war in Yemen altogether.

Keynote speakers included US Representative Ilhan Omar, former UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, and anti-war activist Chris Nineham, a political activist and founder member of the Stop the War Coalition.

Source : middleeasteye