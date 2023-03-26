Afghan families survive on bread and tea in Ramadhan

SHAFAQNA-The holy month of Ramadhan is a time of celebration and unity, but , families in Afghanistan are resorting to desperate measures to buy food, with many surviving only on bread and tea.

Since the Taliban took control of the country in August 2021, living costs and food prices have skyrocketed, while most adult Afghans are jobless.

The UN estimates that 28 million people, or nearly 70 percent of the population, now depend on aid to survive. But even that assistance is limited as major international organizations have stopped operations in Afghanistan under its new rulers.

As the Muslim world celebrates the holy month, with families planning flavorful dishes to enliven sahoor meals before sunrise and iftar dinners, in Afghan households that mood is no more.

