SHAFAQNA- People are visiting historical sites in western Iranian city of Sanandaj during the Nowruz holiday.

The historical sites include Khosroabad and Asef A’zam (Mirza Ali Naqi Khan Lashkar-Nevis) mansions which respectively date back to Qajar era (late 18th century – 1925) and Safavid era (1501 to 1722)

Source: IRNA