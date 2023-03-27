English
Mufti of Oman: Ramadan’s name dates back to before Quran revelation

SHAFAQNA- Referring to the reason for naming the holy month of Ramadan, the Mufti of Oman said that “its name goes back to before the revelation of the Holy Quran.”

Sheikh Al-Khalili wrote on his Twitter account: “It was customary to name the month of Ramadan by this name among the Arabs before the revelation of the Holy Quran, and one of the proofs of this is the words of a poet who says: “In the last Ramadan, a maid used to interrupt the speech with a wink.”

He added: “The origin of this naming is that the Arabs used to name their months based on events that fit those months. Therefore, naming the name of Ramadan was suitable for the summer season, when the baby camels would come out of their stables and look for shade due to the intense and burning heat. It has also been said that because it removes sins, it has been named with this name, and the first statement is more correct because this naming precedes the legitimacy of its fasting.”

In another tweet, he called for the support of the Palestinian people so that they have the strength to resist the Israeli regime in the holy month of Ramadan.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

