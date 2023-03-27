Possibility of Iran-Saudi Arabia joint meeting strengthens in Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- The possibility of a joint meeting between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the month of Ramadan has become stronger.

Following the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia in China, first the high-ranking officials of the two countries and the region welcomed this agreement, the tensions in Yemen decreased, Saudi Arabia adopted positions against Israel’s occupation, and so far the foreign ministries of the two countries have had two phone conversations.

At the same time, Saudi ambassadors have participated in the parties of Iranian embassies in several countries.

The process of talks and the eagerness of the two countries to start official relations is such that this view has been strengthened by political experts that the joint meeting of the two countries will probably be held in the month of Ramadan.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com