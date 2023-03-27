London Islamic Human Rights Commission: Israeli companies use deviant methods to sell dates to Muslims+ Video

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Human Rights Commission in London warned against the efforts of date producers in Israel to deceive British Muslims into buying their products with misleading tricks.

This commission announced by releasing a video: “Israeli date companies use deviant and demagogic methods and tricks to sell their products in order to bypass the sanctions on the products of Israeli companies.«

According to the announcement of this commission, the tricks of Israeli companies to market their products include using Arabic brand names, writing “Palestinian products” on them, or even using the Palestinian flag on their products.

According to this report, almost all unlabeled date boxes belong to Israel, and in addition, Israeli dates are sometimes sold cheaper than Palestinian dates.

The Islamic Human Rights Commission has advised consumers to check date boxes before buying them because they contain contact information for the manufacturer or importer.

The commission has stated that the “Produced in Palestine” label is not a guarantee, so if in doubt, they should contact the date importer to explain its origin.

Most of the Israeli dates are grown in the settlements that were built in the Palestinian territories.

About 80% of Israeli dates are exported to England, and this country is the second market for Israeli dates.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

