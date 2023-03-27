Nationwide strikes and shutdowns in occupied territories

SHAFAQNA- Following Netanyahu’s dismissal of the Minister of War, academic institutions and labor unions in the occupied territories issued a call to join the ranks of anti-Netanyahu protesters and called for nationwide strikes.

According to Mehr news agency, Hebrew language sources reported on Monday that following the dismissal of the Israeli Minister of War and the deterioration of the situation in the cities of the occupied territory, the heads of academic institutions and also labor unions issued a summons condemning Netanyahu’s judicial reform program, demanding the closure of the activities of universities and economic institutions.

Source: Mehr News Agency