To protect on rainy days; It was forbidden to visit Choga Zanbil & Haft Tepe

SHAFAQNA- Atefeh Rashnoei , stating that the predominant materials in Choga Zanbil and Haft Tepe are clay and bricks, added: “In heavy rains, these materials, which are located in the walls and floors of the areas of these places, become more vulnerable.”

The Director of the World Heritage Site of Choga Zanbil and Haft Tepe continued: “In heavy and long rains, water penetrates into these materials and stepping on them may leave permanent destructive effects on the brick pavements. Therefore, any movement in the area until the materials are completely dry is harmful, and in order to protect these works, visiting is prohibited.”

She said: “Choga Zanbil and Haft Tepe are one of the main tourist destinations during Nowruz, and travelers from different parts of the country go to these two areas. Accordingly, considering the seasonal rains, we ask tourists before moving to Choga Zanbil and Haft Tepe, pay attention to the weather conditions and avoid traveling to these two areas until the area is completely dry (which takes twenty-four hours if it is sunny).”

Source: Mehr News Agency

www.shafaqna.com