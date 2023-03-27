English
International Shia News Agency

Report: Black children in England 6 times more likely to be strip-searched by police

0
Black children

SHAFAQNA-Black children in England and Wales were six times more likely to be strip-searched by police, according to a report being released Monday.

Children’s Commissioner Rachel de Souza found nearly 3,000 children were strip-searched between 2018 and mid-2022 and more than half the searches were conducted without an appropriate adult present.

The findings follow a scathing report last week that found the public had lost confidence in London’s Metropolitan Police and that the force was plagued with institutional racism, misogyny and homophobia and didn’t do enough to remove bad officers. That report was commissioned after an officer raped and killed a young woman.

Source : AP

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA: Police investigating vandalism at Bloomington Mosque

asadian

Police searching for person who vandalized Mosque in New York’s Brooklyn

asadian

Three held after police worker stabbed to death by extremist near Paris

asadian

Amensty urges World to demand justice for Gustavo Gatica

asadian

French Anti-terror police search and interrogate 10-year-old Muslim children for over 11 hours

Yahya

New Zealand police officially introduces Hijab to uniform

Yahya

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.