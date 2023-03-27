Report: Black children in England 6 times more likely to be strip-searched by police

SHAFAQNA-Black children in England and Wales were six times more likely to be strip-searched by police, according to a report being released Monday.

Children’s Commissioner Rachel de Souza found nearly 3,000 children were strip-searched between 2018 and mid-2022 and more than half the searches were conducted without an appropriate adult present.

The findings follow a scathing report last week that found the public had lost confidence in London’s Metropolitan Police and that the force was plagued with institutional racism, misogyny and homophobia and didn’t do enough to remove bad officers. That report was commissioned after an officer raped and killed a young woman.

