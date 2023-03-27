Chelsea host 1st-ever Open Iftar at club’s football ground at Stamford Bridge

SHAFAQNA-Chelsea on Sunday hosted their first-ever Open Iftar, at home stadium Stamford Bridge.

Hundreds of people gathered in the West London ground to have iftar, or fast-breaking meal. The event was held in collaboration between Chelsea Foundation, the club’s charitable arm, and Ramadhan Tent Project, an award-winning charity founded in 2013.

The evening, a first for the club and a Premier League stadium, started with brief speeches, followed by prayers by Imam Safwaan Hussein from Battersea Mosque.

Chelsea Foundation head Simon Taylor, Board Director of the foundation Lord Daniel Finkelstein, Islamic Relief’s UK Director Tufail Hussain, and Dowshan Humzah, advisory board member of the Ramadan Tent Project were among the attendees.

