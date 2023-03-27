English
International Shia News Agency

Iraq: Floods disrupt life

Floods disrupt life

SHAFAQNA-Heavy and continuous rainfall since early hours of Sunday disrupted life in Iraq.

Due to expectations that rainfalls will continue, the Iraqi government announced, late on Sunday night, the suspension of work on Monday in all governorates.

The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers mentioned in a statement that the Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, directed to suspend official working hours on Monday, due to weather conditions, except for security and service institutions.

The governorates of Dhi Qar, Najaf, Babylon, Anbar, Diwaniyah, Wasit, Maysan and Salah Al-Din announced earlier on Sunday the suspension of work due to the heavy rains.

Source :iraqinews

