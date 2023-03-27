Humza Yousaf becomes first Muslim to lead Scottish National Party

SHAFAQNA-Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s health secretary has been elected as the chair of the Scottish National Party (SNP) following 14 days of voting by the party members.

Yousaf became the first Muslim to lead a major UK party and is set to be confirmed as the first ethnic minority leader of a devolved government in the UK.

Yousaf was in the race with Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, and former Community Safety Minister Ash Regan to replace Nicola Sturgeon as the leader of the SNP and first minister of Scotland.

Yousaf received 48.2% of votes, Forbes trailed at 40.7% and Ash Regan 11.1% in the first round of election, according to the SNP.

Source : aa