Muslim guards barred from breaking fast in some Qatar-based companies

SHAFAQNA-Recent reports have shed light on the discriminatory practices of some companies in Qatar that forbid employees from having Iftar.

As the sun sets and most Muslims gather around tables laden with food, enjoying the warmth of family and friends after a long day of fasting, some are denied this sacred moment of togetherness and sustenance.

“I’m not allowed to eat or sit down during work hours,” said Faraj, a security guard at a major bank in the country, who asked Doha News to keep his identity anonymous.

‘They say it looks unprofessional’

At times, Faraj attempts to hide a date or any small food item that fits into his pockets, then tries to sneakily eat it without anyone noticing.

“I can’t afford to lose this job just because I was hungry, then my family will be hungry.”

Source: dohanews