UK: V&A Museum hosts ‘Open Iftar’ in Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- The Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in London organized an open iftar event on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Organized by the “Ramadan Tent Project,” more than 400 people participated in the open iftar.

Omar Salha, the founder of the award-winning Ramadan Tent Project charity, noted to Anadolu Agency (AA) that 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the project.

The project was started by a group of students at SOAS University of London to invite international students to share iftar, providing a home away from home.

It aims to unite communities and spread the holy month’s spirit through various activities.

Salha said the charity would organize fast-breaking meal events in 10 cities during Ramadan, including Birmingham, Manchester, Cambridge and London.

He said an iftar event at the famous Trafalgar Square would be the biggest. They will also organize the same event at Shakespeare’s Globe theater, Chelsea football club’s stadium Stamford Bridge and Brighton and Hove Albion club’s American Express Community stadium.