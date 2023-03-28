Pakistan demands international organizations to react to insulting Muslims’ sanctities

SHAFAQNA- The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan demanded that the international legal bodies react to the insult to the Holy Quran and sanctities of Muslims.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan issued a statement and declared: “Frequent repetition of such pre-planned actions calls into question the effectiveness of the legal framework behind which Islamophobia hides and spreads hatred with impunity.”

He added: “Exercising the right to freedom of speech never means intentionally insulting the Holy book of Muslims or the holy leader of any religion.”

He emphasized: “Pakistan wants all countries to develop legal deterrence with the aim of preventing and prosecuting such acts, in line with the responsibilities and duties stipulated in international human rights laws.”

This Pakistani official added: “We also ask the international legal bodies to deal with such deliberate actions that are incitement to hatred, discrimination and violence against Muslims only because of the religion of Muslims.”

