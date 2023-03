SHAFAQNA-Israel has no intention of de-escalating during Ramadhan, following a weekend of attacks in the West Bank and incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque.

On Sunday, four Israeli settlers threw flammable material at the house of Ahmed Awashreh in Sinjil north of Ramallah, a village repeatedly targeted by settlers from Givat Harel, Shilo and Ma’ale Libouna.

Source : arabnews