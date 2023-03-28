English
Tunisians struggle to make ends meet during Ramadhan

Tunisians

SHAFAQNA-Tunisians are having to cut back on their spending during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Tunisians would normally spend a bit more than usual during this period on food and delicacies to share with their families at Iftar, the meal eaten by Muslims at sunset to break their daily fast.

“Even the iftar table for a small family costs a lot compared to the wages we earn, even if we spend only spend 50-60 dinars. So, we buy less varied and cheaper products,” said Hamza el-Ayari, a buyer at the central market in Tunis.

With rising costs and sporadic shortages of many basic foodstuff, many people are cutting back.

