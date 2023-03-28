Iran’s FM: Door to nuclear negotiations not to remain open forever

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian has warned that door to nuclear negotiations not to remain open forever.

In an interview with the Al Jazeera news channel aired late on Monday, Amirabdollahian said that lawmakers in the Iranian parliament are planning a motion to impose a cap on how long the government can continue to negotiate on JCPOA revival.

He said, however, that Iran is committed to cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on issues related to its nuclear program.

As to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s invitation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Saudi Arabia, Iran’s top diplomat confirmed that such invitation has been extended and said that Iran will also send an invitation to Saudi Arabia for King Salman to visit Tehran.

Source : IRNA