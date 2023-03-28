English
International Shia News Agency

Iran’s FM: Door to nuclear negotiations not to remain open forever

0
Door to nuclear negotiations

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian has warned that door to nuclear negotiations not to remain open forever.

In an interview with the Al Jazeera news channel aired late on Monday, Amirabdollahian said that lawmakers in the Iranian parliament are planning a motion to impose a cap on how long the government can continue to negotiate on JCPOA revival.

He said, however, that Iran is committed to cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on issues related to its nuclear program.

As to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s invitation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Saudi Arabia, Iran’s top diplomat confirmed that such invitation has been extended and said that Iran will also send an invitation to Saudi Arabia for King Salman to visit Tehran.

Source : IRNA

Related posts

Iran & Saudi Arabia FM’s discuss bilateral ties

asadian

Germany: There are currently no negotiations on JCPOA

asadian

Iran & Oman FM’s discuss latest developments in sanctions removal talks

asadian

Saudi & Iran FM’s to meet in Ramadhan

asadian

Iran & Kuwait FM’s discuss regional issues

asadian

Iran’s FM plans to meet Saudi counterpart soon

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.