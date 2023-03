SHAFAQNA-Fifty million people in the Arab region lack access to basic water and 90% of the population live in water-scarce countries, the United Nations warned.

Officials attributed conflict, pandemics, and occupation as the factors driving regional water scarcity.

The alarming figures were shared by the UN’s Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) during an event organised by the intergovernmental organisation in cooperation with the Arab League in New York.

Source :dohanews

