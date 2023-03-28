English
US Officials call on Biden to stop Arab states from normalising relations with Syria

SHAFAQNA-In an unprecedented letter to Joe Biden and the secretary of state, Antony Blinken, US officials called for moves to stop a regional drift towards normalisation with Syria.

The appeal follows moves by the UAE to normalise relations with Assad, which are likely to be followed by other Arab states. Saudi Arabia on Friday flagged that it may follow suit, after a highly public state visit by the Syrian leader to Abu Dhabi earlier this month in which a 21-gun salute and a motorcade appeared to herald his official reappearance on an Arab stage, after being treated as an outcast for nearly 12 years.

Source : theguardian

