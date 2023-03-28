Greece PM announces May 21 as national election date

SHAFAQNA-Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitstotakis announced that general elections will be held on May 21, although his New Democracy party’s lead in opinion polls has narrowed in the aftermath of the country’s worst train disaster.

A Feb. 28 collision between a passenger train and a freight train in northern Greece left 57 people dead. The disaster stirred public anger, cutting the conservative New Democracy party’s support by a half-point to 4 points over its left-wing main rival, Syriza, according to opinion polls. .

“The country and its citizens need clear skies … our work continues more boldly and with fewer compromises,” Mitsotakis said during a televised Cabinet meeting.

Mitsotakis, 55, the son of the late former prime minister Constantine Mitsotakis, has remained popular throughout his four-year term, which was due to end in July.

Source : apnews