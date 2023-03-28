Israel: Polls predict major blow to Likud

SHAFAQNA-Two polls show 37% of Israelis supporting the official camp party leader Benny Gantz while current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came in third and Likud party taking a hit.

If elections were held today, Benjamin Netanyahu would be unable to form a new government.

That’s according to two surveys from Israeli television channels, which see most of the Likud party votes redistributed to Benny Gantz’s National Unity party.

Amidst the chaos of the judicial overhaul and the ensuing protests, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party would drop by 7 seats. Still the largest party with 25 seats, but unable to form a coalition with the current mix of parties.

Source : i24news