Advisor to Iraq’s PM: Iraq’s economy is strong & moving towards improvement

SHAFAQNA-The Advisor to Iraq’s Prime Minister for Financial Affairs, indicated in numbers the volume of daily financial transfer through the window of the Central Bank and Iraq’s hard currency reserves, while emphasized that Iraq’s economy is strong and moving towards improvement.

Mazhar Muhammad Salih told the Iraqi News Agency (INA): “The Iraqi financial sector is living in a transitional circumstance, which includes several goals, like reducing the value of the dollar against the dinar from 1,450 dinars per dollar to 1,300 dinars per dollar,” noting that “there are currently no ambiguity in the financial external transfers or intersection with the international compliance”.

Source : ina.iq