Iraq: Basra Hosts Largest Floating Book Fair on Shatt Al-Arab

SHAFAQNA-The world’s largest floating book fair housed in the Logos Hope ship on Tuesday docked on the banks of the Shatt Al-Arab river in the southern Iraqi city of Basra.

“The doors of the Logos Hope ship were opened this day by the two deputy governors of Basra, Muhammed Taher Al-Tamimi and Dhurgham Al-Ajwadi, and it will continue to receive visitors until the seventh of next April,” said the head of the translators’ team on the ship, Saif al-Din al-Jubouri, to the Iraqi News Agency.

