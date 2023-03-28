English
International Shia News Agency

Iraq: Basra Hosts Largest Floating Book Fair on Shatt Al-Arab

0
Largest Floating Book Fair

SHAFAQNA-The world’s largest floating book fair housed in the Logos Hope ship on Tuesday docked on the banks of the Shatt Al-Arab river in the southern Iraqi city of Basra.

“The doors of the Logos Hope ship were opened this day by the two deputy governors of Basra, Muhammed Taher Al-Tamimi and Dhurgham Al-Ajwadi, and it will continue to receive visitors until the seventh of next April,” said the head of the translators’ team on the ship, Saif al-Din al-Jubouri, to the Iraqi News Agency.

Source: ina.iq

Related posts

Imminent reopening of Baghdad-Baku line

asadian

Iraq: Floods disrupt life

asadian

Iraq: Discovery of 80 ancient artifacts in Basra

asadian

Iraq: Sulaymaniyah ignites Nowruz flame [photos]

asadian

Iraq: Academic delegation from London visits Al-Kafeel Museum

asadian

Iraq: Baghdad Hosts 12th International Flower Festival

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.