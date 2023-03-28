What are the 4 candidate cities for hosting the meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia?

SHAFAQNA- After announcing the resumption of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, it is expected that the foreign ministers of the two countries will meet each other in the month of Ramadan based on the agreement reached during the phone call.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, had previously announced, “For the meeting of foreign ministers, three places were proposed to hold this meeting. Based on the agreement of the other party and the coordination that will take place between us, we will agree on the time and place, and practical action will be taken to reopen the country’s embassies and consulates.” But he did not mention these places and time of the meeting.

Predictions indicate that 4 cities, including two cities in the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, can host the meeting of the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The first possibility: Observers believe that the meeting place between Amir Abdullahian and Bin Farhan could be Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, which was the place of secret meetings between the two sides during the past year.

The second possibility: Muscat is the capital of Oman, which has been influential in the convergence between the two countries. Saudi Arabia and Iran thanked this country for playing a role in achieving this convergence.

Third possibility: There is also a possibility that Beijing will be the destination of the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran, considering China’s role in ending the political crisis between Tehran and Riyadh and mediating for the signing of an agreement to resume diplomatic relations.

Fourth possibility: Doha can also be one of the proposed cities to host the meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries, considering the diplomatic status of this country and relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran.

