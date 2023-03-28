English
Iran enters eighth wave of Corona

SHAFAQNA- “We have to accept that we have entered the eighth wave of Corona and we ask the people to follow the health instructions in order to contain the eighth wave of Corona,” the spokesperson of Iran’s Ministry of Health said.

In a televised interview, Mr. Pedram Pakaein stated, referring to the increase in the number of corona virus in the country: “Yesterday we had 1036 new cases of corona disease in the country and 29 patients also died and we had 488 new hospitalized patients, which is an increase of 14% compared to a month ago.”

