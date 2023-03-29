Newly appointed Scottish first minister performs prayer on first night at Bute House

SHAFAQNA-Newly appointed First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf shared a photo Tuesday while leading his family in prayer on his first night at the official residence, Bute House.

“A special moment leading my family in prayer in Bute House as is customary after breaking fast together,” he said on Twitter, sharing photos from the prayer and with family members.

My family and I spending our first night in Bute House after today’s parliamentary vote. A special moment leading my family in prayer in Bute House as is customary after breaking fast together. pic.twitter.com/yjPY1vpJMB — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) March 28, 2023

Yousaf became the first Muslim to lead a major UK party and is the first ethnic minority leader of a devolved government in the UK.

Source : aa