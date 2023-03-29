[Photos] UK: Ramadhan Tent Project’s first iftar held at Bradford Cathedral

SHAFAQNA-More than 400 people arrived at Bradford Cathedral to end their first Ramadhan fast of the year.

For 10 years the Ramadhan Tent Project has hosted a series of special Open Iftars, at which members of the local community in many British towns and cities are invited to break fasts with Muslims observing the holy month.

Dignitaries from across the local community included Labour MP Imran Hussain, artistic director of Bradford Literature Festival Syima Aslam and Susan Hinchcliffe, head of Bradford City Council. Guests were invited to drink ZamZam water and break their fasts with dates and fresh fruit. Iftar meals included chicken and vegetable biryanis, pakoras, roast potatoes and kebabs, followed by brownies and shortbread for dessert. The meals were produced by MyLahore, a Yorkshire-based caterer.

Source : hyphenonline