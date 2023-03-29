English
Scotland: Church congratulates Yousaf as he is set to become first minister

SHAFAQNA-The moderator of the Church of Scotland has offered his “warmest congratulations” to Humza Yousaf after he was elected by MSPs to replace Nicola Sturgeon as first minister on Tuesday.

Yousaf, a practicing Muslim, won by a narrow margin against Christian candidate Kate Forbes in Monday’s election. At 37 years old, he is set to become Scotland’s youngest first minister and the first person from a non-white background to hold the position.

On Tuesday, he and his family spent their first night in Bute House.

