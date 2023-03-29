Iran’s FM: Iran is against any change of regional geopolitics

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remark in a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday.

The Iranian diplomat further said that the two foreign ministers focused on the ongoing developments in the Caucasus region, noting that they do not see the continuation of tension in the region as fruitful for any parties, including Armenia and Azerbaijan, but Russia and Iran believe that security would be beneficial for regional peace and stability, adding that since certain efforts to change the geopolitics of the region can complicate the current circumstances more than ever, the 3+3 mechanism for resolving Caucasus issues and other existing mechanisms should be applied away from resorting to using force.