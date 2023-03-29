English
Germany: Berlin to allow Muslim teachers to wear Hijab

Muslim teachers

SHAFAQNA-The German state of Berlin will allow Muslim teachers to wear Hijab, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Headscarves and wearing of religious symbols by teachers will be allowed in general and can only be restricted in individual cases if it poses a danger to school peace, Berlin’s education department said, in an official letter sent to school directors.

Under Berlin’s neutrality act, which prevents civil servants from wearing religious clothing and symbols, teachers in the city were banned from wearing headscarves since 2005.

But several court rulings in recent years underlined that a blanket ban on headscarves constitutes discrimination, and violates religious freedom guaranteed by the constitution.

Source : aa

