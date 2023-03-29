Somalis break Ramadhan fast with little but water

SHAFAQNA-This year’s holy month of Ramadhan coincides with the longest drought on record in Somalia. Muslims around the world gather to break their daily fasts with generous dinners,Somalis break Ramadan fast with little but water.

Hadiiq Abdulle Mohamed and her family have just water and whatever food might be at hand.

Mohamed is among more than 1 million Somalis who have fled their homes in search of help while an estimated 43,000 people died last year alone. She and her husband and their six children now take refuge in one of the growing displacement camps around the capital, Mogadishu.

Source : arabnews