Upcoming Elections in Turkey: It is going to be hard for Erdogan to rebuild his image going forward

SHAFAQNA- The presidential and parliamentary Elections in Turkey are set for May 14, three months after powerful earthquakes struck Turkey’s southeast, killing tens of thousands and leaving millions homeless.

It has been a long time since the citizens of Turkey awaited the high-stakes parliamentary and presidential elections with such bated breath.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has been ruling the country for 21 years, faces the biggest test of his rule in May elections that will decide not only who leads Turkey but how it is governed, where its economy is headed and what role it may play to ease conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East (West Asia).

He is set to face a united opposition candidate on 14 May, and this time, his chances look slim due to never-ending political and economic crises that were only deepened by the tremors costing more than 10% of the country’s 2023 national GDP.

In an almost uninterrupted sequence, Erdoğan has won two presidential contests, three referendums to amend the constitution and five parliamentary elections. But today, things are different. Now, even the Turkish president’s supporters acknowledge that, after over 20 years in power, Erdoğan’s appeal is waning.

Turkey’s top politicians have formed two camps heading into May’s election: those who revere President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and those united in the single goal of ending his two-decade rule.

Four candidates officially running in Turkey’s 2023 presidential elections

Four politicians are officially running in Turkey’s 2023 presidential elections: ruling People’s Alliance candidate President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, opposition bloc Nation Alliance’s candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Homeland Party leader Muharrem İnce and far-right ATA Alliance’s candidate Sinan Oğan.

The list was finalized on March 27 after İnce and Oğan gathered more than 100,000 signatures, a requirement to be a presidential candidate for parties that have no group in the parliament.

Economy & migrant single most important issues for voters

When, Turkey is counting down to elections on 14 May, the economy the single most important issue for voters. But the migrant crisis is also seen as critical — not just for the public, but for the political parties vying for power. Some surveys show that as the number of foreigners has increased, so has anti-migrant sentiment.

That has meant immigration issues are a hot election subject.

The opposition ‘National Alliance’ bloc is hoping to gain votes by pledging to send two million Syrians back to their homeland within two years. According to official figures, Turkey hosts 3,447,837 Syrian refugees registered under temporary protection as of March 2023.

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, facing harsh criticism for his migration policy from his own supporters, has tried to keep one foot in each camp.

Erdoğan’s critics attack him for his handling of earthquakes

Erdoğan’s critics attack him for his handling of the disaster. His party is widely criticized for being too close to the shoddy construction companies whose gimcrack buildings increased the death toll.

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, leader of the CHP, was the first party leader to visit the earthquake zone. “If there is anyone responsible for this process, it is Erdoğan. It is this ruling party that has not prepared the country for an earthquake for 20 years,” he said in a video message a day after the disaster.

Erdoğan’s unconventional economic policies have inflamed inflation crisis

Largely due to Turkey’s economic difficulties, such as rampant inflation and a record trade deficit. An unorthodox economist, Erdoğan is seen as having poured fuel on the flames of price rises by slashing interest rates.

Economists say Erdogan’s calls for low interest rates sent inflation soaring to a 24-year high of 85% last year, and the lira slumping to one tenth of its value against the dollar over the last decade.

The fresh wave of stimulus measures comes as Turkey’s population faces a squeeze from severe inflation that has caused the price of everything from groceries to housing to soar.

Erdoğan’s unconventional economic policies have inflamed the inflation crisis and weakened the country’s currency, which has weighed heavily on the president’s popularity.

Critics say Erdoğan’s government has muzzled dissent

Critics say his government has muzzled dissent, eroded rights and brought the judicial system under its sway, a charge denied by officials who say it has protected citizens in the face of unique security threats including a 2016 coup attempt.

His opponents have also long blamed him for what they say are years of authoritarianism — as prime minister between 2003 and 2014, and as president ever since — while institutions decayed and political opponents were jailed.

Erdoğan is carefully tailoring his campaign to the sober national mood

Still, Erdoğan is carefully tailoring his campaign to the sober national mood. Unusually for him, he is — so far — reining in the showmanship and invective. A politician close to the president said the election campaign would be “solemn, determined and unifying,” focusing on the relief and reparation work in the region hit by the earthquake. He added that over two-thirds of the AKP’s almost 300 MPs headed to the area in the first week after the disaster, and that more than 100 were active in the region at present.

Always keen to project himself as a man of action, Erdoğan also wants to be seen making headway on reconstruction before the vote. With 1.5 million people left homeless and at least 500,000 new homes needed, according to the U.N., the president has promised rebuilding will be completed within a year. Erdoğan’s urban affairs minister has already announced the start of construction for 72,000 homes in Kahramanmaraş — the epicenter of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake — while around 50 companies, some of them close to the AKP, have begun competing for tenders to rebuild the region.

Erdoğan will argue that he is uniquely placed to help Turkey overcome the disaster, while his opponents will blame most of the country’s current problems on him. Thus, should Erdoğan triumph, the domestic agenda also seems clear, at least for the first few years: Earthquake relief and the mammoth task of rebuilding will dominate the headlines, even as Erdoğan’s critics allege he is using his power over the state to limit political debate.

For the rest of the world, however, the focus will be on foreign policy, just as the war in Ukraine continues to illustrate what an important strategic player Turkey is, given its role, for instance, in brokering grain deals between Kyiv and Mosco

Polls are no guide

The presidential election’s outcome, however, is not as easy to predict. To win, a candidate must garner more than 50 percent of valid votes cast in the first or the second round. Either candidate could do that.

Also, despite a plethora of Turkish public opinion polls, many of those that are publicly available have methodology problems. Some are little more than political engineering tools. Relying on them to predict the outcome could lead to misperceptions.

Erdoğan’s got a chunk of the country that loves him and a chunk of the country that simply loathes him.It was kind of like this father figure in Turkish politics. And the earthquake has completely bookended that. It’s going to be hard for Erdogan to rebuild his image going forward.

Sources: france24, politico,reuters, euobserver, ft,duvarenglish, time

www.shafaqna.com