Iraq: Mosul monastery holds mass for first time in more than 20 years

SHAFAQNA- Mosul monastery holds mass 20 years after Iraq War.

For years, Mosul’s Christians haven’t been able to worship in their churches as their city was racked with insecurity and violence.

But earlier this week, they celebrated the Divine Liturgy in Deir Mar Mikhael (Monastery of Saint Michael) for the first time in more than 20 years.

The Sunday mass was held by Archbishop Najib Mikhael Moussa, head of the Chaldean diocese of Mosul and Aqra, who told Al Jazeera of his happiness with being able to do this after so long.

The residents of Mosul have lived in insecurity since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. In June 2014, the city was taken by the Daesh group, which held it till July 2017. But even after their city was liberated, the people of Mosul suffered scattered attacks that added to the feeling of being unsafe.

When Daesh controlled Mosul, many churches and monasteries were destroyed and many are still damaged, despite it being six years since the city’s liberation.

