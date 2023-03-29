English
International Shia News Agency

U-20 World Cup: FIFA strips Indonesia of hosting rights

0

SHAFAQNA- The International Federation of Association Football on Wednesday (29 Mar 2023) said that Indonesia has been stripped of the right to host the Under-20 football World Cup.

FIFA announced its decision on Wednesday, following a meeting with the Indonesian football federation’s (PSSI) President Erick Thohir, and said a new host country would be announced “as soon as possible” with the tournament set to start on May 20.

PSSI had cancelled the draw for the tournament on Sunday, after the Governor of the largely Hindu island of Bali refused to host Israel’s team.

Earlier this month, protesters marched in the capital Jakarta waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags and demanding Israel not be allowed to participate.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related posts

We should focus on consultation and call to monotheism: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s representative in a meeting with Indonesian religious leaders

asadian

Indonesia: Opening of Sheikh Zayed grand mosque before Ramadhan

asadian

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Representative: Biggest injustice to Islam is to prevent our girls and boys from education [photos]

asadian

FIFA chooses Morocco to host 2023 Club World Cup

asadian

Turkiye, Indonesia, Malaysia among top 20 exporters of Halal products in 2021

asadian

Indonesia: Earthquake kills 162

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.