U-20 World Cup: FIFA strips Indonesia of hosting rights

SHAFAQNA- The International Federation of Association Football on Wednesday (29 Mar 2023) said that Indonesia has been stripped of the right to host the Under-20 football World Cup.

FIFA announced its decision on Wednesday, following a meeting with the Indonesian football federation’s (PSSI) President Erick Thohir, and said a new host country would be announced “as soon as possible” with the tournament set to start on May 20.

PSSI had cancelled the draw for the tournament on Sunday, after the Governor of the largely Hindu island of Bali refused to host Israel’s team.

Earlier this month, protesters marched in the capital Jakarta waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags and demanding Israel not be allowed to participate.

Source: Al Jazeera