Saudi woman has launched a hunger strike to protest her imprisonment over tweets

SHAFAQNA- A Saudi Arabian woman, Salma Al-Shehab and seven other Saudi women who are in jail in Saudi Arabia have been on a hunger strike for more than a month to protest their detention.

Salma Al-Shehab, a mother of two, and the other women whose identities have not been publicly disclosed, are said to be protesting their unjust imprisonment and calling for their immediate release.

The dental hygienist, who is studying a PhD at Leeds University in the UK, made headlines last August when Saudi Arabia’s Specialised Criminal Court (SCC) sentenced her to 34 years, and a 34-year travel ban, after she retweeted posts in support of women’s right to drive, and calling for the release of activists including Loujain Al-Hathloul.

Source: middleeasteye