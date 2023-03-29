English
International Shia News Agency

Saudi woman has launched a hunger strike to protest her imprisonment over tweets

0
Saudi woman

SHAFAQNA- A Saudi Arabian woman, Salma Al-Shehab and seven other Saudi women who are in jail in Saudi Arabia have been on a hunger strike for more than a month to protest their detention.

Salma Al-Shehab, a mother of two, and the other women whose identities have not been publicly disclosed, are said to be protesting their unjust imprisonment and calling for their immediate release.

The dental hygienist, who is studying a PhD at Leeds University in the UK, made headlines last August when Saudi Arabia’s Specialised Criminal Court (SCC) sentenced her to 34 years, and a 34-year travel ban, after she retweeted posts in support of women’s right to drive, and calling for the release of activists including Loujain Al-Hathloul.

Source: middleeasteye

Related posts

Saudi woman sentenced to 45 years in jail for social media posts

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Women’s rights activist given 34 years in prison

asadian

Three Palestinian female prisoners in Damon jail go on hunger strike

asadian

Imprisoned Bahraini activist’s life in danger after 100 days on hunger strike

asadian

Six Palestinian prisoners continue hunger strike despite worsening health conditions

asadian

Hundreds of Palestinians held in Israeli jails launch hunger strike

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.