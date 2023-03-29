Amir Abdullahian: Reviving JCPOA is our priority

SHAFAQNA- “Revival of the JCPOA with full adherence of all parties to their obligations and complete removal of sanctions against Iran is our priority,” Iran’s Foreign Minister said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran met and discussed with the chairman and members of the Foreign Relations Commission as well as the vice chairman of the Russian State Duma.

Regarding the JCPOA, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran said that revitalizing the JCPOA with full adherence of all parties to their commitments and the complete lifting of sanctions against Iran is our priority, and we acted responsibly in this regard and showed our commitment to negotiations to revive the JCPOA, but the US government has not yet been able to make a decision in this regard.

Emphasizing on the peacefulness of Iran’s nuclear activities, he said: “We had face-to-face talks with Mr.Rafael Mariano Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and we would like to remove baseless claims about Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities within the framework of these talks.”

